Stand-up comedian Appurv Gupta has been using his social media fan following to procure life-saving Covid 19 remedies from all across the country for those in need. Appurv received many requests from followers who have been in dire need of medication and he has, via social media posts, been successful in arranging the same.

“I’m overwhelmed seeing people do all they can to help one another out without having any connection with each other whatsoever. This has now become like a daily mission, as soon as I get any request for any sort of assistance, I post it for all my followers and, in most cases, we have been able to save lives. I feel blessed to just have an opportunity to do something like this,” Appurv told IANS.

Besides Appurv, other social media personalities like Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Ankush Bahuguna, Dolly Singh, and actress Tisca Chopra amongst others have also been relentlessly using their social media to spread awareness.

–IANS

ym/vnc