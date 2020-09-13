AP’s Covid tally touches 5.67 lakh with 9,536 fresh cases

Amaravati, Sep 13 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh has registered 9,536 new Covid positive cases, pushing the state’s tally to 5.67 lakh, health officials said on Sunday.

East Godavari district continues to report the highest number of cases. On Sunday, the district accounted for 1,414 infections, followed by West Godavari district (1,076), Chittoor (957), Nellore (844), Guntur (792), Prakasam (788) and Srikakulam (733) among others.

With the new additions, West Godavari district’s tally crossed the 50,000 mark to reach 50,474 while Kurnool already stands at 51,625.

Though Prakasam’s tally is lesser than many other districts, it accounts for the highest number of active cases at 14,379.

East Godavari is the only other district which is currently battling more than 10,000 active cases at 12,098.

Meanwhile, 66 more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the statewide toll to 4,912, officials said.

However, on a positive note, 10,131 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries in the state to 4.67 lakh.

Of the 5.67 lakh cases, 95,072 are active in the state.

