ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Apurva Asrani says it’s a’massive win’ for Priyanka that she didn’t end up like Sushant Singh Rajput

NewsWire
0
0

After Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about being “pushed to a corner” in Bollywood in a podcast, National Award-winning film editor and writer Apurva Asrani said that is a massive win that the Indian actress didn’t end up like late actors Sushant Singh Rajput or Parveen Babi.

Apurva took to Twitter, where he shared an article about Priyanka talking about why she moved to Hollywood.

He tweeted: “Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists.”

“They hail those that ostracized her, celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn’t end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput.”

In the podcast, Priyanka said: “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.

“This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

She also spoke about facing colourism in the Hindi film industry and revealed that she regrets being a part of fairness creams advertisements.

20230329-113403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sunny Singh: ‘The Virgin Tree’ is going to be a different...

    ‘Aarya 2’ trailer: Sushmita Sen gets fierce in second season

    Jr NTR creates a sensation while singing his favourite song

    Payal Ghosh on suspected ‘acid attack’: It’s all planned (Ld)