ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Apurva Asrani, Vivek Agnihotri slam KJo for remark on Anushka Sharma’s career

NewsWire
0
0

It’s one of those days when producer-entrepreneur Karan Johar receives flak on the Internet. Writer-editor Apurva Asrani, who is known for his work in ‘Aligarh’, and ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri have slammed KJo over something that he said in past.

An old video of KJo telling Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma that he wanted to “murder her career” has surfaced online and the Netizens including Apurva and Vivek are not pleased, to put it mildly.

In 2016, Karan said at an event that he asked Aditya Chopra to not cast Anushka in ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’.

Sharing the same video on his Twitter, Apurva Asrani tweeted on Thursday: “‘I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career’ – Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I’m sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate.”

Vivek, who took notice of the tweet, shared it on his feed adding his opinion to the same as he wrote: “Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders.”

The video in question is from the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016. Karan attended the event with his ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actresses Anushka and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the promotion of the film which is known for his chartbuster music.

Speaking to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, KJo had said: “I completely wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career because when Aditya Chopra showed me her picture, I was like ano no, you no need to sign Anushka Sharma. There was another lead actor whom I wanted Adi to sign.”

20230406-175603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan on choosing Madhavan for telling his story

    ‘Looop Lapeta’ to hit screens on Oct 22

    Korean series ‘The Silent Sea’ tops non-English shows on Netflix

    Kiccha Sudeep wraps up dubbing for ‘Vikrant Rona’ in English