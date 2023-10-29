AQI heads south despite official claims, prefacing season of ailments

In the Delhi-NCR region, the pollution levels have surged the mostly in Greater Noida and Noida.

In Greater Noida, the pollution level is hovering around 300, marking it as a red zone.

It is anticipated that in the coming days, the figures might surpass 400, causing discomfort to people even while breathing. A blanket of smog is increasingly visible in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad from the early hours. Despite the administration’s claims and promises, air quality hasn’t shown much improvement.

Improvements in air quality are generally witnessed when strong winds blow or during rainfall. The Air Quality Index drops significantly. However, if that does not happen, the administration’s claims and promises remain hollow because the AQI stays in the red zone.

According to officials from the Pollution Control Department, there seems to be no immediate hope for relief from air pollution in the upcoming days. Officials express concern that the AQI may cross the 400 mark.

Officials say that just a week ago, the air quality in Noida and Greater Noida was considerably better. Greater Noida was in the yellow zone, and Noida was in the green zone. However, in the past few days, pollution in both cities has escalated to dangerous levels. Despite the imposition of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), control over rising AQI levels in Noida and Greater Noida seems unattainable.

Pollution Control Department officials have reported that smog persists from morning until noon in Noida.

It is expected that after strong winds, the smog will dissipate by noon. Concerns arise about the lack of adherence to the regulations of the GRAP in Greater Noida. Instances such as burning of garbage are reported. Responsible measures to control these issues are not being taken.

The Noida Authority has installed 67 anti-smog guns at different project sites to prevent pollution.

Authorities said that they are using 27 water sprinklers to spray water and an average of 20 kg of dust is being removed from the roads daily. Additionally, 12 mechanical sweeping machines are cleaning around 340 km of roads every day.

An anti-smog tower has been installed in Sector 16A of Noida. This tower aims to purify the air within a one sq. km. radius, removing 65 per cent to 80 per cent of PM 2.5 and PM 10 particles, which contribute to pollution.

Additionally, 11 hotspots have been identified in the district, where special campaigns will be conducted.

The anti-smog tower in Sector-16A has been set up near the DND Flyway on a 400 sq. mtr. plot of land in the green belt area. This tower will purify the polluted air within a one square kilometer radius. Essentially, it purifies air contaminated with suspended particulate matter (SPM), sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and carbon oxide.

Eleven hotspots in the district have been identified for targeted action, including Yamuna Expressway, Sector-115, 116, 74 to 79, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Sector-150, Dadri Road, Sector-62 to 104, Sector-62, Greater Noida West, UPSIDC, Surajpur Site-C, Tilpata, Pari Chowk, and from Surajpur Police Line to Gaur Chowk.

Authorities have imposed fines of Rs 9.15 lakh in 20 cases for spreading pollution. Additionally, the authorities have removed 458 tons of construction debris. Fourteen teams from the Noida Authority are inspecting various construction projects, roads, and open areas to prevent air pollution.

Penalties are being imposed on construction sites not complying with NGT standards, as per the guidelines of the Graded Response Action Plan. Measures include covering construction materials, water spraying, and the absence of green cover around construction sites.

