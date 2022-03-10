‘Aquaman 2’, ‘Flash’ and ‘Black Adams’ among many films delayed

Due to the pandemic, many film production houses have pushed back the release of their films. The delay in production and visual effects is the main cause for the delayed releases.’

Among the list is much awaited ‘Aquaman 2’, starring Jason Momoa. The movie was supposed to release on December 16, 2022, but now it has been pushed back to March 17, 2023.

Same is the case for Ezra Miller’s ‘Flash’, which has a longer delay. It was originally slated for a November 4, 2022 release but now the movie will only hit theaters by June 23, 2023.

‘Black Adams’, starring Dwayne Johnson will be released 3 months later and should be in theaters by October 2022. ‘Black Adams’ was originally going to be released on July 29, 2022, but that release date has now been given to ‘DC Super League of Pets’.

Dwayne Johnson voices ‘Krypto the Super Dog’ in ‘Super League of Pets’ so he will have a release in July. Incidentally even ‘DC Super League of Pets’ moved its release date from May 20, 2022 to July 29.

The only movie which has been pre-poned is ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’. The second installment in the ‘Shazam!’ Series, this Zachary Levi starrer was only supposed to hit screens in June 2023. However, it has been pulled forward by almost six months and will now be released just ahead of Christmas on December 12, 2022.

Among non-superhero movies, ‘Wonka’, which will feature Timothee Chalamet as ‘Willy Wonka’ this time has also been delayed from March 17 2023 to December 15 of that year.

Warner Bros. have made several changes to their release schedule but it still is a busy looking calendar and the company is currently riding high from the success of their latest ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson.