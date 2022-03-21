INDIA

AquaMAP launched at IIT Madras for improving water use in agriculture

By NewsWire
0
0

The principal scientific advisor to the government of India, Vijay Raghavan, on Monday inaugurated a new water management and policy centre, AquaMAP, at IIT Madras that will focus on improving the agricultural water use efficiency.

AquaMAP is a national water centre and IIT Madras is collaborating with IIT Dharwad around the broad theme of ‘Data Science for Water Security and Agriculture Sustenance’.

“The world faces the consequences of climate change and the pressure on biodiversity. Thus, renewing our air, water and land and pressing sustainable development becomes important. Water consumption in the agriculture sector is the maximum among all the needs, and therefore focus on improving the agricultural water use efficiency is one of the major focuses of AquaMAP,” Raghavan said.

AquaMAP aims at providing solutions for complex and challenging water problems by designing and evolving smart and optimal water management practices and implementing them in the field, at different locations across the country, as a scalable model by leveraging the best practices in management and innovative technologies.

The key activities of AquaMAP would include field (in villages and towns) implementation of water technologies and management practices; identifying grand challenges in water/wastewater management for focused attention and setting up of a state-of-the-art hydro-informatics laboratory.

The other activities would include water and soil quality analysis by creation of a digital twin of the village for environmental management; waste management for clean and healthy village and automatic control of rural water supply schemes.

20220321-213404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nearly 30K farmers benefitted from paddy procurement under KMS

Andhra CJ commemorates Anantapur court’s centenary celebrations

Video shakes court’s conscience, bail denied to Shahrukh

Battle for UP: 21.55% voting till 11 am in final phase