Ditching the comfort of business class in an airplane, Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman along with stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram and Trisha were seen flying on a budgeted flight as they travelled for the promotions of their upcoming film ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’.

Rahman shared the picture on Instagram. He took selfies, which also features Vikram, Trisha and Aishwarya sitting. The four were travelling from Hyderabad to Mumbai. Fans poured in their love.

He captioned the image: “Guess who’s travelling with me Enroute to #mumbai from #Hyderabad PS 1 promotions !”

The film, whose first part is scheduled to open on September 30, is a story that revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

Described by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film features a galaxy of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

In the movie, Aishwarya will be seen in a double role. She will be seen playing the role of queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

The film will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

