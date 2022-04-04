Music maestro AR Rahman took to his social media to share pictures of himself with his son AR Ameen at the Grammys 2022.

The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ tweeted a selfie where he and his son can be seen sitting at the ceremony.

The two also posed for the camera at the Red Carpet event of the Grammys. While the composer was seen wearing a yellow and brown coloured formal blazer with abstract print, his son sported a multicoloured shirt.

Several of his fans commented under the pictures saying that the Oscar winning composer should meet K-pop sensation BTS and collaborate with them for a project.

The much-awaited Grammys Awards were hosted by Trevor Noah with artistes like Silk Sonic, BTS, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. performing at the event.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also made an appearance at the ceremony through a pre-recorded video in which he urged the viewers to support his nation in their fight against the Russian invasion.

