AR Rahman hosts wedding reception for daughter; Honey Singh, Sonu Nigam bless couple

Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman recently hosted a wedding reception for his daughter Khatija Rahman, who took wedding vows with audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed last month.

As per a report by ‘Hindustan Times’, the reception, which was held in Chennai, registered many of Rahman’s industry friends and colleagues in attendance with some of them also performing live on stage during the musical evening.

Honey Singh and Sonu Nigam from the music industry attended the wedding reception and blessed the couple. Honey Singh also took to his Instagram to share a picture from the reception as he wrote in the caption, “Best wishes to the blessed couple and congratulations to the whole AR RAHMAN sir’s families and fans!! @arrameen @arrahman.”

Earlier, Honey Singh bowed down to Rahman at the 22nd edition of IIFA. While performing on stage at the Bollywood extravaganza, the rapper-singer climbed down the stage as he approached the ‘Mozart of Madras’ and touched his feet. Sharing the moment capture in video, Honey had written on the video in the story section of his Instagram, “Moment of my life with AR Rahman sir.”

Talking about the reception, Khatija donned a purple lehenga while Riyasdeen was dressed in a black suit with a bowtie. AR Rahman wore a kurta-pyjama paired with a blue jacket while his son Ameen was in a black sherwani.

