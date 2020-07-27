AR Rahman is a genius: Singer Hriday Gattani on ‘Dil Bechara’ experience

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Rising singer Hriday Gattani is currently making waves with his new song in the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput, which released on OTT over the weekend.

Hriday has sung AR Rahman’s lilting composition “Main tumhara” with Jonita Gandhi in the late actor’s last film, “Dil Bechara”. Bringing alive the song, the singer recalls, was very challenging because he had to dive deep into his emotions. The full song is played at the end of the movie after Sushant’s on-screen character dies, and captures the life he lived.

“‘Main tumhara’ was one of the first songs (Rahman) sir composed for the album. It is a very pivotal song to the film’s storyline and has a melancholic effect on the listener. Amitabh (Bhattacharya) sir came up with lyrics that did justice to the emotion, and I was asked to record a scratch (working version). Luckily (director) Mukesh (Chhabra) sir and Rahman sir really liked my voice and decided to retain it in the album,” Gattani told IANS.

Looking back at the process of making the song, he said: “With ‘Main tumhara’, it was very challenging but Rahman sir and Mukesh sir’s vision helped me dive deep into my emotions and try and deliver the song. While recording I did bring back some personal memories of longing to get the right tone. Rahman sir said ‘it needed a gentle and soft delivery with a lot of feel’ and that’s the brief I held on to while singing the song.”

Gattani has been mentored by the legendary musician AR Rahman. He says working with the maestro was a dream come true.

“Rahman sir is a genius and that makes it very challenging to keep up with him and his vision. But that’s what makes you push yourself and be the best version of yourself. He is very supportive and open to ideas from everyone around him. He makes us feel a part of the entire process and that has been such a huge help for me to grow as a musician and an individual too,” he said.

In “Dil Bechara”, Gattani has also lent vocals for a lighthearted song about friendship, “Maskhari”, with Sunidhi Chauhan.

“Dil Bechara” is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama “The Fault In Our Stars”, based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.

Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is making his directorial debut with the film.

