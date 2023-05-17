WORLD

Arab FMs meet ahead of Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia

Arab foreign ministers met in the Saudi city of Jeddah ahead of the annual Arab League Summit, state media reported.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan, the readmission of Syria to the Arab bloc and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict top the agenda of the meeting and the upcoming summit, the Al Arabiya news channel reported on Wednesday.

The meeting also tackled draft resolutions that will be discussed during the summit, Xinhua news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia, which took over the rotating presidency of the summit from Algeria during the meeting, will host the summit on Friday that gathers Arab leaders to discuss regional and international issues.

During the meeting, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud highlighted the need for unity among Arab countries to overcome challenges, while his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf called for joint efforts to overcome hurdles as the summit takes place under “special” regional circumstances.

