Arab League chief urges speedy election of president in Lebanon

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League (AL), has called for the speedy election of a new President in Lebanon, warning about the “dangerous” political vacuum in the country.

“There will be a new President for Lebanon; it is a matter of time. However, we must accelerate this step because the situation is dire,” Aboul Gheit was quoted by the National News Agency as saying on Tuesday, following his meetings with Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

On October 31, 2022, Lebanon entered a political vacuum as the country failed to elect a new President after the end of the term of former President Michel Aoun, due to the lack of consensus among different political parties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Aboul Gheit said this year’s AL summit will be held in May in Saudi Arabia, adding that it will focus on the economy and ways to help the needy Arab countries.

The AL chief started his visit to Lebanon on Monday to participate in the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development for 2023 held in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

