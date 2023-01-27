WORLD

Arab League, Egypt condemn Israeli raid in West Bank

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned in the “strongest terms” an Israeli raid on Jenin city and Jenin refugee camp that reportedly killed at least nine Palestinians.

Aboul Gheit follows the development in the occupied territories with great concern and calls for the international community to protect the Palestinian people, Xinhua news agency reported, citing an Arab League statement.

The state of indifference encourages the occupying forces to commit more crimes under the leadership of a government with hardline plans, Gheit said.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the raids on the Palestinian cities, which threaten the security in the West Bank, must stop immediately.

The ministry warned against the dangerous repercussions of such assaults on the security and stability of the occupied territories.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli soldiers on Thursday “killed at least nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, and injured 20 others, four of whom are in critical conditions, in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank”.

