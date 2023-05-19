WORLD

Arab League Summit kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

The 32nd Arab League Summit kicked off in the Saudi city of Jeddah with the participation of Arab leaders to discuss regional and global issues that are crucial to the region’s stability.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attended the summit on Friday for the first time since his country was suspended from the Arab League after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Xinhua news agency reported.

Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane delivered the opening speech before handing over the rotating presidency of the Arab League to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Al Arabiya TV reported.

Benabderrahmane highlighted the recent crisis in Sudan, calling on all parties to resort to dialogue to end the crisis and avoid further escalation in the country.

He also underlined the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, urging the international community to put an end to the Israel’s settlement expansion.

After receiving the presidency of the Arab League, the Saudi Crown Prince announced the beginning of the summit, welcoming Syria’s return to the Arab League.

He hoped that the return of Syria to the Arab League would pave the way to the end of the crisis in the country.

He welcomed the agreement reached between Sudan’s warring parties last week and reiterated the need for dialogue to end the crisis.

Noting that the Palestinian cause remains the Arab’s “pivotal cause,” the Crown Prince said the Kingdom wouldn’t allow transforming the region into a zone for conflicts.

