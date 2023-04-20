WORLD

Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit called on conflicting Sudanese parties to cease fire during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday that follows the holy month of Ramadan.

“I call on the brothers in Sudan from the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) … to announce a ceasefire during the Eid days,” the chief of the pan-Arab organisation said in a video statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sudan has been witnessing armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.

“Let the Eid days be a truce in which fire ceases on both sides in a comprehensive and complete way,” Aboul-Gheit said.

“This is a message of a purely humanitarian call, which has nothing to do with the political position on the crisis,” the AL chief added.

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr for three days to mark the completion of the holy month of Ramadan. Whether the Eid al-Fitr will fall on Friday or Saturday is decided by the sighting of the crescent moon on Thursday by Muslim scholars.

