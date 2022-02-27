ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Arabic Kuthu’ from Vijay’s ‘Beast’ shatters records: Garners 100 mn views in 12 days

By NewsWire
‘Arabic Kuthu’, the first single from director Nelson’s eagerly-awaited action entertainer ‘Beast’, featuring actor Vijay in the lead, has just shattered another record on the Internet.

The lyric video of ‘Halamithi Habibo’ has garnered a whopping 100 million views.

The video, which garnered a sensational 25 million views within 24 hours of being released on YouTube, also became the first Tamil song to be on the Spotify Daily Top 50 India chart.

It didn’t stop there. The song went on to garner 35 million views in 48 hours, with over 2.6 Million poeple liking it. It crossed the 50 Million views mark in four days flat and went past the 70 Million mark in a week’s time. And now, the immensely popular number has breached the 100 Million mark in 12 days.

Set to tune by Anirudh, who also has sung the peppy number along with Jonita Gandhi, the song has lyrics by actor Sivakarthikeyan.

A delighted director Nelson expressed his joy on social media. He said, “Smashing. 100 MILLION ‘Halamithi Habibo’ ‘Beast’.”

