Saudi Aramco signed on Monday 100 deals valued at about $7.2 billion to help advance a diverse, sustainable and globally competitive industrial ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

The agreements or memorandums of understanding were signed with various companies, including communications technology company Zoom, fintech business Taulia Inc and logistics company DHL, Xinhua news agency reported.

The signing took place during the 7th edition of the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) Forum and Exhibition. The iktva initiative encourages international companies to establish regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

20230131-044804

