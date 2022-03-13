Arati Kadav: Remake of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ is challenging

‘Cargo’ filmmaker Arati Kadav who is gearing up for the remake of the film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ explains why it would be challenging to remake a Malayalam film in Hindi for a pan-Indian audience.

The original film in Malayalam was directed by Jeo Baby and featured Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

In conversation with IANS, Arati explains, “It is fairly an intimate film, and those emotions and moments made the film very special. It is a story of a young married woman whose life revolves around the kitchen, an age-old practice in our patriarchal society. The film also deals with other points on gender inequality. While this core story is very much relatable for anywhere in India, there are a lot of cultural nuances that are very distinct between south and north India.”

She went on adding, ” When we talk about pan-Indian audience, every city has its own kind of signature. For instance, the people of Mumbai are so different from Delhi. Touching the chord of everyone, without tampering with the emotional intimacy of the film is very challenging and exciting at the same time.”

The upcoming film stars Sanya Malhotra and Harman Baweja.

Arati, who was recently announced as one of the honourees of the BAFTA Breakthrough India 2022, further added, “One of the reasons why we cast Sanya is because in the recent time, she has that pan-Indian appeal to her face and we so can she how she can bring those nuances through her performance.”

Sanya has a fan-following across India with films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Photograph’, ‘Pataakha’, ‘Ludo’ on one hand and she also played a Tamil Brahmin bride in the recently released ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’.

The remake of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ will be produced by Baweja Movies.

