ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Arav Chowdharry to play an antagonist in ‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’

NewsWire
0
0

TV and film actor Arav Chowdharry has been roped in for the show ‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’ to play a negative character of Iblis.

The actor shared how it is to portray a character on-screen who is ruthless, courageous, and cunning.

He said: “Being able to portray an evil character is challenging to say the least, but I’m certain that viewers will appreciate it. Iblis is different from all the roles I have played in the past. I consider this character’s energy very similar to that of some of the biggest villains in Bollywood.”

The actor has been part of several hit projects including ‘Dhoom’, ‘Housefull 3’, and was also seen in TV shows such as ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’, ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir’, ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’, and many more.

The 57-year-old actor talked about joining the show, working with Sayantani Ghosh, who is playing SimSim, his lover and shared that he wants to give his best for this role.

“I’m also looking forward to working with Sayantani and we’ve already interacted with each other on the sets. My aim is to deliver an unforgettable performance that will leave an indelible impression on the audience,” he shared.

‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’ airs on Sony SAB.

20230404-124204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 years of #Omerta: Hansal Mehta calls it a film ‘I’m...

    Darshan Raval on his latest monsoon single ‘Baarishon Mein’

    Sharman Joshi film ‘Fauji Calling’ in cinemas on March 12

    Athulya Ravi wants severe punishment to culprits for suicide of Coimbatore...