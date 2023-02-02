ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Arbaaz Khan to host chat series ‘The Invincibles’ starring Bollywood legends

NewsWire
0
0

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is all set to take us on a nostalgia trip with his upcoming six-part chat series titled ‘The Invincible’. The first episode will feature his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

The actor will be hosting the evergreen stars of Hindi cinema and take us down memory lane. The show stars Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Helen, Waheeda Rahman, Shatrughan Sinha and Mahesh Bhatt.

Talking about ‘The Invincibles’, Arbaaz says, “Cinema is evergreen and I wanted to create a series that evoke nostalgia. Quite often, I have this fear that the stories we’ve grown up listening to will get lost if we don’t document them.”

He added: “This is my attempt at playing a biographer for an industry that I have seen up closely. I want to chronicle the legendary stories and celebrate the people who’ve created gold in the process.”

Curated by Arbaaz and his team, the list of guests is a good mix of star writers, filmmakers, and superstars to give a wholesome view of the Hindi movie industry and how things worked before the corporatisation of cinema.

The show will commence on February 3 on Bollywood Bubble.

20230202-132006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Salman, Randeep Hooda on their characters in ‘Radhe’

    Shruti Haasan shines a light on snow leopards

    Boman Irani initially turned down ‘Uunchai’ role

    IANS Review: ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’: Will appeal to those who know...