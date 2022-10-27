INDIASPORTS

ARC kicks off new season with the Regional Equestrian League

Amateur Rider’s Club (ARC) kicks of the new season with the Regional Equestrian League (REL) 2022-23, to be conducted on October 29 and 30 at ARC, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

The event will see participants from Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan covering the west zone of the country. The event comprises of show jumping and dressage competitions which will take place under the following participant categories: Young Rider-16 to 21 years, Junior -14 to 18 years, Children I – 12 to 14 years and Children II -10 to 12 years.

The Regional Equestrian League (REL) is a national level benchmark event for young and aspiring Indian equestrian athletes to compete and qualify for the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) and other national level competitions.

ARC saw a tremendous response for the Asian games’ trials and National Equestrian Championship (NEC) earlier this year. The REL will act as a stepping stone for young Indian equestrian athletes to participate and showcase their talent. The event will enable wider participation and attention towards the sport across country as well.

Shyam Mehta, President of Amateur Rider’s Club, said, “With the beginning of the new season we are expecting a better response and participation in REL and upcoming competitions. REL will witness quality and skilled based action from many young athletes across the west zone of the country.”

ARC continues to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the authorities and governments for the safety of the players and organizers.

