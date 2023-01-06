ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Archana Puran Singh opens up about her jovial bond with Kapil Sharma

NewsWire
0
0

TV personality and actress Archana Puran Singh talked about her bond with the ace comedian Kapil Sharma and why she never felt bad about him pulling her leg or making fun of her.

She said: “Many people on social media often ask me if I don’t feel bad by the way Kapil jokes about me or why I just listen to him without saying a word. And I have been saying the same thing that the bond we have since ‘Comedy Circus’ is something very unique.”

Archana acted in several movies such as ‘Jalwa’, ‘Agneepath’, ‘Saudagar’, ‘Raja Hindustani’, and also judged comedy-based reality shows such as ‘Comedy Circus’, ‘India’s Laughter Champion’, and many more. She is also part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

The 60-year-old actress added that she always liked the mischiefs of Kapil and never felt bad about them.

“Kapil has always been mischievous and nowadays, the level of mischief has also gone up in a fun way but I bear all this because I love his mischief and the way he jokes around me. And I recognise the love he has for me behind his mischief and jokes,” she added.

Motivational speakers including Gaur Gopal Das, Vivek Bindra, and Khan Sir will be appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as celebrity guests.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230106-142604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rains cast shadow over opening ceremony of 52nd IFFI

    Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui wraps up scripting for next ‘You Are...

    ‘Money Mafia Season 2’: A promising series, cursorily told (IANS Review,...

    Reena Roy recounts explaining ‘thumkas’ to Rishi Kapoor