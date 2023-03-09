Actress Khanak Budhiraja, who is an architect by profession, recently unveiled the poster of her upcoming film ‘Ek Kori Prem Katha’, which also stars Akshay Oberoi and veteran actor Raj Babbar. The film revolves around the rural practice of ‘Kori’.

As part of the rural practice, the newlywed couple lays a white cloth on the bed before engaging in sexual intercourse, if the sheet gets a red stain on it due to the breaking of the hymen, it means the bride is pure and was a ‘Kori’

Khanak Budhiraja, who hails from Ambala in Haryana, is an architect by profession and plays the lead role in ‘Ek Kori Prem Katha’. Her long-held ambition to work in cinema came to realisation when she was signed by Sughand Films, the production house that produced films such as ‘Bombay’, ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

Apart from ‘Ek Kori Prem Katha’, the actress-director also has ‘Johnny Jumper’, in the pipeline which stars Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and Zakir Hussain. The film is shceduled to release in 2023.

