Sabrina Almeida

Do you discard food items because the ‘best before’ date on their packaging has passed? Or are your decisions determined by the good old eyeball and sniff test?

Some UK supermarkets, like Waitrose, are ditching ‘best before’ labeling on around 500 food items in an attempt to reduce the humongous food waste it causes. However a report from the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University found that most Canadians are not in favour of eliminating date stamps.

Like the majority of Canadian shoppers polled, these dates influence my purchasing decisions in a big way. Whether it’s bread, milk or meat, I reach for the packages at the back of the rack as they typically have the longest shelf life. I am not comfortable buying food items (especially dairy products) without these date stamps which have come to be associated with food safety.

My dependence on best before dates is synonymous with my stay in North America. In India manufacturing dates were the norm and the general assumption was that the item was good for two years after that. But in reality, few food items even had a date stamp at the time I lived there. It was mostly on medication. So for more than half my life I eyeballed items and did a sniff test, when possible, to determine if they were fit for purchase and consumption.

But over the past 23 years, I too have become obsessed with date stamps. I once found a canned food item past its ‘best before’ date still on the shelf and had a few words with the grocery store manager about this transgression. Looking back I realize that my upset was caused by my confusion between ‘best before’ and ‘expiry’ dates. The two are not synonymous. In fact, very few items have an expiration date, like infant formula and liquid diet products e.g. protein drinks.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have gone on record to clarify that ‘best before’ and ‘best if used by’ labeling is more about food quality rather than safety.

“It is important to note that a best-before date is not the same as an expiration date,” the CFIA says. And according to the USDA, food that has been stored in the freezer might still be okay to eat even after the dates on their labels.

The CFIA throws another curve ball at our understanding of date labelling on the packaging. “Best-before dates do not guarantee product safety,” says the CFIA. “However, they do give you information about the freshness and potential shelf-life of the unopened foods you are buying.”

What the CFIA and USDA mean is the item might lose some flavour and colour after the prescribed date but it could still be safe to consume, provided it has been handled (and stored) properly.

Furthermore only foods that will keep fresh for 90 days or less are required to have date labels. Foods with an anticipated shelf life greater than 90 days are not required to be labelled with a best-before date or storage information.

“This is because these foods (with a shelf life of more than 90 days) are generally considered to be shelf stable. Examples include most canned foods, many dry foods such as pasta and foods that are sold in a frozen state,” the CFIA explains. Oops, I’m ashamed of my ignorance!!!

Date labels are said to be responsible for tons of food waste both at the consumer and retailer levels as well as contributing to food insecurity around the world. One school of thought suggests that they are a marketing ruse to get customers to buy more. Another says it could also be about reducing liability should consumption cause illness. Both could be right.

And despite my reluctance to let go of date stamps entirely, I have first hand experience of the waste they encourage. I am constantly trying to prevent a family member from clearing our fridge and pantry of items that are past their best-befores. I rely on the eyeball and sniff test because in my experience most items are safe to eat long after the prescribed dates on the packaging. I have also tried to explain the unnecessary waste that arises from these misconceptions surrounding date stamps.

A National Zero Waste Council study of household food waste found that 63% of the food Canadians throw away could have been eaten. Research showed the average Canadian household wastes 4.5 meals per week and that the equivalent of $1,800 per year in food that is thrown away. These findings are hard to stomach!!!

With food waste accounting for around 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions, globally, the UN Environmental Program is also recommending countries include food loss and waste and sustainable diets in their climate plans. It’s the right thing to do! And public education is key to turning the situation around. Understanding what these date labels really mean can help mitigate the enormous food waste they cause in our homes.