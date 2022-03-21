ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODTOP NEWS

Are Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet reconciling?

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
23

Jason Momoa became a massively popular star after his ‘Game Of Thrones’ stint as Khal Drogo. Even though he was only in the first season of the show, he left a huge impression in the minds of the audience.

Later, he appeared in the DC movies as ‘Aquaman’ which further fuelled his popularity. He broke several hearts when it came to be known that he was in a relationship with actress Lisa Bonet.

But the pair were very much into each other and gave out relationship and parenting goals. And so, it was a shocker in January 2022, when Jason and Lisa sent out an announcement that they were separating after being together for nearly 17 years. The couple started dating in 2005 and they got married in 2017.

Since then the two have tried their best to keep it amicable and be there for their children. The couple have 2 children and Lisa has one daughter, Zoe Kravitz from her first marriage to musician Lenny Kravitz.

Zoe was in the recently released ‘Batman’ movie. In fact, for the premier Jason Momoa and Zoe’s step siblings walked the red carpet and Jason said since Lisa couldn’t attend the premier, he wanted to make sure the family was there to support Zoe on her big day.

While that did send out reconciliation vibes, as per latest reports in the US Weekly, what more or less confirms it is that, Lisa Bonet was spotted shopping in Topanga Canyon in California and in the pictures doing the rounds on social media, she is still wearing her wedding ring. This was enough for fans of the couple to believe that despite announcing the separation, Jason and Lisa are back together trying to make their marriage work.

Another source from ‘Hollywood Life’ confirmed that Lisa and Jason are trying to give their relationship another chance. The source said, “They are very much back together…They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”, a source told them.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have yet to make a formal comment on this matter.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hot on OTT: Quick check for June 6-13

Fahadh Faasil releases trailer of ‘Malik’

Sidharth Malhotra is back on sets

Ashish Verma: Importance of the story matters to me the most