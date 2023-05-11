INDIA

Are Kerala film honchos on national agencies’ radar?

Social media is abuzz with news that a few top producers have come under the radar of national agencies.

A few months ago, there was an IT inspection at the offices of the big names in the industry and by now most of the top-notch stars have their own production houses.

Three or four others who have turned into big producers are now facing the heat from the Enforcement Directorate officials.

Incidentally, this is happening at a time when the film industry is going through a lean patch as only a handful of films released in the present calendar year were able to bring in revenue to the producers.

In a strongly worded facebook post, upcoming superstar Prithviraj on Thursday said, “I usually tend to ignore these because terms like ‘ethical journalism’ are fast becoming redundant in the times we live in. But there is a limit to propagating absolute lies in the name of ‘news’. This is a fight I intend to see through to the end. Filing civil and criminal defamation charges.

PS: For those of you who are still wondering… NO, I haven’t paid any fines whatsoever.”

