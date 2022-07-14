Gym enthusiasts and those who are serious about building muscles will always swear by their protein supplements.

Indeed, protein supplements do play a crucial role in helping those who workout regularly build muscle and improve their stamina and athleticism. Also, protein consumption helps regenerate muscles.

Of the various types of proteins required, whey protein holds the top spot because it is believed that whey protein helps accelerate the muscle building process.

But how much is too much?

Adding a small amount of protein every morning to your workout smoothie is definitely acceptable and it aids in the building of a healthy body. But when many protein supplements are consumed everyday and are consumed as replacement for other critical elements of daily diet like Fibre, healthy fats as well as essential carbs then this protein can do more harm than good for the body.

Consuming only proteins to the exclusion of everything else can cause a nutritional imbalance.

Consuming more than necessary amounts of whey protein comes with side effect like nausea, diarrhoea, bloating, acne, weight gain and bloating. These would count as the short-term effects of whey protein overconsumption.

The long-term effects are slightly more alarming as they are cardiac related and can in rare cases even be fatal for the body.

As a rule, if you have renal or cardiac issues then you need to monitor your protein consumption very religiously. History of heart or kidney problems mean that these organs may have trouble processing the large amount of protein.

While protein helps build muscle, eating protein without exercising has a completely different effect on the body.

The first hurdle is that excess protein from supplements come rich in saturated fats which means they will lead to “bad” cholesterol, which in turn causes risk to cardiac functions.

Also, whey protein in the body without exercise also impacts the liver. Kidneys have to work extra hard to remove the protein and this can cause dehydration, calcium secretion and more.

If the kidney finds it tough to digest the protein this might make the blood acidic and the kidneys which are now overburdened might cause you to get kidney stones as well.

Too much whey protein also causes mineral imbalance which lowers density of the bone and put you at risk for osteoporosis.

It is therefore, advised that before deciding to consume whey protein or any other protein supplement a physician and a nutritionist is consulted so you always know if you are consuming too much of protein.

