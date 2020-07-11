‘Are Rajasthan MLAs goats?’: BJP hits back at Gehlot

Jaipur, July 11 (IANS) As Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to topple his government, claiming it was “buying MLAs the same way as goats are being bought in the goat market”, the opposition party hit back strongly, seeking he clarify if he considers the state’s MLAs to be goats.

BJP state President Satish Poonia said that the Chief Minister, after “horse-trading” and “elephant-trading”, has now started talking of “Bakra Mandi” in terms of MLAs which is strongly condemnable. “CM has insulted the state MLAs by using such terms,” he said.

Poonia alleged that the Congress had tried to topple the state’s Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government (1993-98) via horse trading “as Congress leader Bhajan Lal had come with a suitcase”. “Similarly, in 2008 and 2018, it went for elephant trading by merging BSP MLAs with Congress,” he said, in a reference to the BSP’s election symbol.

The BJP press meet came soon after Gehlot’s press conference on Saturday afternoon where he opened a scathing attack on BJP, accusing it of trying to destabilise his government.

“When our government is battling the Covid-19 crisis in state, the BJP is fighting hard to topple our government, which is the height of their shamelessness, he said, but added that his government “shall complete its five year tenure and shall win the next term too”.

However, Poonia said that Rajasthan, in 2023, shall become “Congress mukt”, adding that Gehlot is dreaming of winning another term when internal fights have become a daily routine in the party and he is unable to handle it.

He also attacked Gehlot for using the word ‘gaddar’ (traitor) for MLAs.

Earlier, the Chief Minister has said that when a party has given opportunity to a person to become MLA, MP and minister and if the person still turns out to be a “gaddar”, then what can be done, while answering a question if there are chances of the Madhya Pradesh events being repeated in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, who was also present at Poonia’s press meet, said the Chief Minister should set his own house in order and should stop making false charges against the BJP.

He challenged Gehlot to prove his charges or leave politics, adding that if they were proved, he would himself leave politics.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that many MLAs have publicly spoken against Gehlot in the last few months and now he should clarify who is a traitor.

