Skincare is an important part of daily routine. How the skin looks and feels plays a big role in how you feel about yourself throughout the day.

There are many little tips and tricks, DIY hacks and home remedies that can be done to make the skin glow, look younger or age slower.

One of the things that many people do is to get salon treatments. Among the many salon treatments is the facial. But have you ever wondered if facial is actually good for the skin in the long run?

As reported by HT Lifestyle, Dermatologist Jyoti Gupta weighed in on the subject. She said, “A professional facial usually includes some variation on these steps: a thorough cleansing of the skin; a skin analysis; exfoliation; blackheads extraction, clogged pores, and pimples if necessary; a facial massage; a treatment mask; and the application of serums, moisturizers, and sunscreens. These facials are claimed to benefit your skin and your overall mental and physical health.”

She also said that facials can sometimes be harmful for the body. Here’s how:

Change in hormone levels

In general, the massage done in facials claims to help reduce the stress hormone cortisol and it also claims to release oxytocin – generally known as the ‘happy’ hormone. However, several research studies have shown that facial massages bring about no change in these hormone levels in the body.

Promotional gimmicks

Many facials and ad campaigns boast that they contain free radical fighting nutrients and that antioxidant facials can help remove pollutants from a person’s body. However, dermatologists refute this by saying that anything that has been applied during a spa-salon session does not penetrate deep enough to enter the body’s circulation, only medical drugs can do that. Any pollutant removal only happens at the surface level of the skin.

Water retention

As per research build up of fluids is one of the major problems in patients who suffer from hypertension, thyroid imbalance, kidney diseases and so on. In such cases, it is found that certain facials cause mild edema and reduction because of the acids applied, and this can sometimes cause more water retention in the body.

As reported by HT, Dermatologist Jyoti Gupta added that when the skin has rashes or scars, it is necessary to consult a skin doctor before opting for a facial as they can provide better guidance about the benefits and ill effects of the different types of facials on the skin.

In short, facials act as deep cleaning for the face and no more. Those who opt for facials need to be aware of their skin type and be informed about all the ingredients that go into the creams and materials that will be applied on the skin during the facial. Not all “organic”, “anti-oxidant” elements are beneficial to the skin.