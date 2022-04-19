INDIA

‘Are these guys above law’, KTR asks Amit Shah

NewsWire
0
7

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday wondered if the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is above the law of the land.

He was reacting to a report about VHP threatening to launch a battle against the Delhi Police if any action is taken against its activists in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri.

He also has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah if he would tolerate outrageous nonsense against the Delhi Police.

“Are these guys above the law of the land & IPC Home Minister Amit Shah Ji?,” asked Rama Rao through a tweet on Tuesday.

“Will you tolerate such outrageous nonsense against Delhi police which reports to you directly?,” asked KTR, as the TRS leader is popularly known.

The VHP issued the threat after police registered an FIR against the organisers for taking out the procession without permission and arrested a local VHP leader.

Meanwhile, KTR in another tweet described the NDA government as NPA. “Unemployment in India at a 45 year High, Inflation at 30 year High, Fuel Prices all time High, LPG Cylinder price Highest in the World, RBI says consumer confidence is at its lowest,” he wrote.

“Should we call this NDA Govt or NPA Govt ? For Bhakts NPA Non performing Asset,” added KTR, who is also state minister for information technology, industries, municipal administration and urban development.

20220419-102200

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Either surrender or face consequences, Manipur CM tells drug peddlers

    Yogi to replicate success of Balinee milk company

    Hijab row surfaces in B’luru, Sikh girl asked to remove turban

    SKM to meet on Jan 15, Tikait says its time govt...