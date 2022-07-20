Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been vacationing in the Maldives and sharing enviable glimpses of sun-soaked vacay pictures for their fans and followers.

The couple returned to Mumbai just yesterday and it’s back to work mode for both the actors who have a full plate of projects lined up.

While Vicky Kaushal has a number of projects in development, the latest one he could be signing up for could be a project with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ director Anees Bazmee.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal met Anees at an awards function recently where the actor-director duo started discussing the possibility of working together.

It seems like the two of them have locked in on a story but the project is yet to be finalised formally. It is reported that both Anees and Vicky are excited to work with each other and have been wanting to do so for a while and now they seemed to have found the perfect opportunity.

Anees Bazmee tends to make wholesome family entertainers laced with a good dose of humour so it will be interesting to see Vicky Kaushal work in a comedy entertainer.

For now, Vicky is busy with his upcoming projects. He will be seen with Bhumi Pedhnekar and Kiara Advani in Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Govinda Mera Naam’. Post that, he has a schedule lined up with Meghna Gulzar for ‘Sam Bahadur’ and as per reports, Vicky also has a special role in Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ starring Taapsee Pannu and Shahrukh Khan. Anees Bazmee, meanwhile, is basking in the success of his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. He will soon start work on ‘No Entry 2’ with Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor.