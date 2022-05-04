Do you scroll endlessly through social media generally looking for negative news? Are you hooked on reels and constantly procrastinate everyday tasks and lose precious sleep? Do you find yourself glued to your phone giving up on face to face social and interpersonal interactions because you cannot stop obsessing over the really bad thing that happened in a really bad place?

All of these are indicators that you are a victim of what is now termed as ‘doomscrolling’. A detrimental habit of absorbing negative information through social media that health experts and doctors say will have long lasting negative impact which go beyond wasting time or causing disruption to your sleep cycle.

According to a leading psychiatrist, “The habit has had a negative impact on mental health, triggering and worsening anxiety, stress, depression, panic, and rapidly affecting one’s neurological health, too.”

Beyond the implications for mental health, doomscrollers also face physical problems. The constant neck flexion position while looking down into the phone increases the risk of Cervical Spondylosis (CS) and in fact cases of CS are on the rise. Besides this, the constant sitting has led to increased posture-related problems and there are also many instances of people developing joint arthritis.

The psychiatrist added, “Diseases like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, obesity, and vision issues have increased substantially in the last two years as statistics have revealed; increased exposure to radiofrequency waves have increased the incidence of brain tumour as well.”

If you find yourself getting sucked into the never-ending vortex of Reels, YouTube videos, Insta and Facebook stories, celebrity shorts and such (mostly of the negative kind), it is time to take back the controls and become stingier with the time you spend online. This doomscrolling habit can leave a massive neurological and mental impact on you and to prevent that here are a few things you can try:

Set aside specific time to check your phone:

Allot set time slots – when you’re cooling down after a workout, a few minutes after a meal (lunch or dinner), during a short break at work or any other time that is suitable. Ensure the time allotted is limited (15-20 minutes) and avoid reaching for your phone to scroll social media outside of this.

Step out for some sunshine:

During the week, the time is divided between home and work. It might seem like there is no time to actually be out in the sun, but that’s not true. Whether you’re working from home or working in an office, you will notice that short breaks are spent hunched over phones doomscrolling. Replace that with taking a short walk outdoors. Natural sunlight and green plants provide the body with untold benefits and will help refresh the mind.

Don’t reach for the phone before you open your eyes:

Most doomscrollers are frantically groping in the dark for the phone and only open their eyes in the morning, after they have the phone in their hands. Keep the phone far away from your bed and when you wake up spend time in quiet meditation or a full body stretch. Pay attention to your body and mind before wasting all of it on social media nonsense. There is no shortcut to this, it has to be a clean break of habit.

Replace doomscrolling with another activity:

Maybe you used to be a voracious reader before social media came and ate up all your time, or your liked to sketch. There are countless number of activities and hobbies you can take up like reading a book, going for a jog, doing some yoga, painting, gardening and so on which can constructively and productively replace doomscrolling and benefit you in the long run.