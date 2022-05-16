In 2020, American writer/journalist descried the millennial generation as the “burnout generation”. Her bestselling book, ‘Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation’ talks about how burnout is becoming more commonplace in the youth of today.

While the book is centered around the millennials of America the situation is not too different in other parts of the world either.

A large number of people who were born after 1981 are complaining of constant everlasting exhaustion and burnout is becoming a more commonplace phenomenon.

Before we look at why burnout happens, let’s look at what it is why it is not to be confused with depression.

Burnout symptoms might seem similar to depression, but in reality, burnout occurs when someone goes through extreme stress.

Most careers bring with some degree of stress, but continued stress over a long period of time, and that to extreme proportions of it can trigger a burnout which can cause a person to feel overwhelmed with mental and physical tiredness.

If the pressure doesn’t let up, these individuals find it hard to carry on their day-to-day tasks, they find it much harder to multitask and they could have meltdowns when caring for others.

Burnout symptoms of extreme tiredness, coupled with depression symptoms like lethargy and a general feeling of doom can make it hard to function normally in every day life.

What burnout does (and probably why it is confused with depression often) is that it takes away the thrill and joy out of work, family, friends and due to the mental and physical fatigue it greatly reduces one’s pride in personal accomplishment.

The stress one experiences during burnout is different from everyday stress. A little bit of stress due to tight deadlines or other reasons can actually be motivating and provide the necessary push to work smarter and get creative.

But the stress one experiences, which causes burnout comes from extreme pressure for deliverables, lack of clarity on role, work environment is toxic, a difficult or strained relationship with superiors or peers and so on.

In general, those who experience burnout tend to have a very bad work-life balance and burnouts are usually more common due to workplace stress rather than individual stress in personal life outside of work.

What symptoms indicate burnout?

Experiencing some stress in the corporate rat race has become par for the course, but if a person is finding it difficult to focus, feels extremely tired, experiencing sleep fluctuations, feels hopeless and worthless, then it’s likely that the person is very close to or already experiencing burnout.

What is causing burnout in millennials?

As per health experts the major causes for burnout are: work pressure, dealing with high expectations, taking on more work than can be done, unclear roles at work, constantly trying to stay goal oriented, feeling guilty about slacking off or fearing being left behind in the competition. The pandemic has increased the problem more because the work from home culture has further blurred the lines between home and work and work-life balance has gone for a toss.

How to get better?

As burnout usually happens due to stress at work, first step is to identify the cause of the stress. Be it unreasonable expectations, toxic environment, not enough pay or any other cause, address the problem and talk it out. If talking out is not an option, change the environment altogether. Taking the necessary break to recharge one self, getting some exercise and importantly create a support system, where you can talk about the factors causing you inordinate amounts of stress freely. Sometimes, when you are experiencing stress, you can’t see the obvious solutions which an objective third person can provide easily.