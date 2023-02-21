Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tuesday became upset when a farmer used English words during a presentation at a farmers’ meet.

Nitish Kumar was the chief guest at an event organised by Bihar agriculture ministry to discuss the implementation of fourth agriculture road map in Bapu Sabhagar.

When the farmer was presenting his suggestions from the dais, the Chief Minister interrupted him and said: “What happened to you … you are using English words in your speech. Are you living in England? It is not England but it is Bihar. You should speak in the language of your own state. The farmers are common people who do not know English. So, the words you are using in English are not right.”

“I am seeing people using mobile phones more since Corona. All of them are forgetting their old language. You should speak in the right way and in the language of your own state. The points you are raising are right but describing it in English is not right. There is not only one language in the world. You are speaking the language of those who have ruled on our country. So you should concentrate on these points,” Kumar said to that farmer.

Bihar agriculture department organised the ‘farmer Samagam’ in Patna on Tuesday to take the points of farmers before implementing the fourth agriculture roadmap in the state. The department has invited over 4,700 farmers who were assembled at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna.

During the event two farmers from every district put their suggestions before the Chief Minister. A suggestion box has also been established at the venue where farmers can drop their views and suggestions.

20230221-163006