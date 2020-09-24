Are you really that old? Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks Milind Soman

The first anniversary of the Fit India movement saw Prime Minster Narendra Modi interact with fitness influencers from across the country, including supermodel and actor Milind Soman, who has over the years come to be recognised be as a fitness idol.

Addressing him as ‘Made in India Milind’ referring to the famous 90s song that shot 54-year-old Soman to fame, the prime minister prodded Soman about his age and said: “Whatever you say your age is – are you really that old or is it something else?”

You can gauge the passion of @milindrunning towards fitness from this conversation. Inspiring!



His Mother is equally passionate about fitness… #NewIndiaFitIndia https://t.co/5Kdey3mJfr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2020

To this, Soman said, “A lot of people ask me the same question about my age. They also ask me how am I am able to run such long distances (ultra marathons, ironman, ran from Delhi to Mumbai, 2012) in this age. I tell them – my mother at 81 – is capable of doing all this. I want to be able to do that when I am her age. She is a huge source of inspiration for me and for many others.”

The prime minister further said, “You have been a vocal supporter of Make in India. You also have a popular book with Made in India title.”

Soman responded saying that movements like Fit India are essential and are working very well. “Our country doesn’t have a culture such that everyone has to keep fit to work. Now people are realising that to keep fit and healthy, they need to make efforts. This is a very good thing that the Fit India movement is doing. People have finally started to realise their potential,” he said.