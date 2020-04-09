Areas in Zakir Nagar sealed, Delhi now has 30 containment zones

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Delhi government on Friday declared five more areas in the city as containment zones, taking the total number of Covid-19 hotspots sealed in the national capital to 30.

As per a government notification, the new hotspots include Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi where Lane No. 18 to 22 and nearby areas of Abu Bakar Masjid have been declared as containment zones while the rest of Zakir Nagar has been declared as a buffer zone.

The area around the Dindarpur village in Najafgarh has been made a containment zone after three from a family tested positive for coronavirus there.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Friday, “Delhi now has 30 containment zones under operation SHIELD.”

With 183 new Covid-19 cases surfacing in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the city went up to 903 on Friday.

Delhi also reported two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 death toll in the national capital to 14.

According to the Delhi Health Department, among the total 903 cases, 584 cases are from the Nizamuddin Markaz, adding 154 new cases in the last 24 hours.

“Among the 183 new cases, 20 had travel history or contact history,” the health bulletin said.

The Delhi government on Wednesday had sealed 20 coronavirus hotspots across the city and all movements in these areas have been completely barred.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus.

–IANS

miz/arm