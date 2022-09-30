SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Arevalo-Rojer becomes third doubles team to clinch ATP Finals berth

Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer have become the third doubles team to qualify for the ATP Finals, joining Wesley Koolhof-Neal Skupski and Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury, for the season finale, which will be played at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 13-20.

Arevalo and Rojer clinched their spot at the Pala Alpitour following Friday’s loss at the ATP 250 in Sofia by Italians Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, who are 10th in the ATP Live Doubles Rankings.

The 41-year-old Rojer will make his seventh appearance in the ATP Finals with his third different partner.

In 2015, Rojer and Horia Tecau captured the ATP Finals crown. The Dutchman’s most-recently competed in the event in 2019 at The O2 in London alongside Tecau. This will be Arevalo’s first appearance in the year-end championships.

The first-year duo made a quick start to their partnership with hard-court triumphs in Dallas and Delray Beach in February. They won 10 consecutive matches during the month, following their trophy runs by advancing to the final in Acapulco.

Arevalo and Rojer’s biggest triumph came during the clay-court season when they earned Grand Slam glory at Roland Garros. They made another deep run at a major in New York, where they reached the semi-finals of the US Open.

