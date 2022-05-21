Argentina has applied more than 101 million vaccine shots against Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

According to the Ministry’s Public Vaccination Monitor on Friday, some 107,697,020 vaccine doses have been distributed around the country, and of those, 101,147,280 have been applied since the onset of the pandemic in the South American country.

To date, 40,762,398 people have received their first vaccine shot, while 37,405,047 people have been fully vaccinated and 19,953,595 people have been boosted, Xinhua news agency reported.

The top health official for Buenos Aires province, Nicolas Kreplak, said on Friday that the country is undergoing a “fourth wave” of infections driven by a subvariant of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The subvariant is “30 per cent more contagious than the one we had in January,” but many of the cases have been “mild,” so the wave has so far had little impact on hospitalisations and deaths, he added.

As of May 15, Argentina registered 9,135,308 Covid-19 cases and 128,776 related deaths.

–IANs

int/khz/

20220521-070802