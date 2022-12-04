SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Argentina boss Scaloni expecting ‘beautiful’ quarterfinal against Netherlands

NewsWire
0
0

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said his team was already turning its focus to a “beautiful” World Cup quarterfinal against the Netherlands after a thrilling 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday.

Scaloni said Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal would be the main drawing cards in Friday’s clash at Lusail stadium.

“It’s a real honour to come up against a coach like Van Gaal,” he said. “We have a beautiful match ahead of us with two icons of the sport.”

“It’s going to be a source of pride to play against him. Many people have tried to copy him. That’s one of the good things about playing in the World Cup – you get the chance to play with and against the best.”

The Netherlands progressed to the last eight after beating the United States 3-1 earlier on Saturday and Van Gaal’s men remain unbeaten in the tournament so far, having conceded just two goals, reports Xinhua.

“They might not be as brilliant as other Dutch teams from the past but they have plenty of strengths and some weaknesses too,” Scaloni said. “It will be a beautiful match against two historic teams. Unfortunately, one of the teams will be eliminated and we hope it’s not going to be us.”

20221204-092804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League: Gokulam drop points as title race heats up

    FIFA World Cup: Set pieces will be more important as the...

    Finely balanced as Valencia and Athletic look to book cup final...

    Galtier to leave Lille after leading club to shock Ligue 1...