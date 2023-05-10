SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Argentina boss Scaloni only wants to see Messi ‘happy’

NewsWire
0
0

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said he is unperturbed about where Lionel Messi plays next season, adding that his only concern is whether the 35-year-old is happy.

Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30 and he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia after being photographed in Riyadh with his family last week, reports Xinhua.

The Argentina captain was subsequently suspended by PSG for making the trip without the club’s knowledge and missing a training session.

“Let him go to where he will feel comfortable with his teammates and the club’s fans,” Scaloni was quoted as saying by Argentina’s media.

“The matter does not affect us as a national team as long as he’s happy when he joins us and we need him to be happy.”

Messi’s suspension was shortened after he apologized to teammates and the forward returned to training in the French capital on Monday.

His father and agent, Jorge Messi, has denied any deal with another club and said his son’s future would be decided at the end of the current European season.

20230510-093602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We are a team that is more mature now: Hyderabad FC...

    We have to pick ourselves up, says Argentina boss Scaloni

    Durand Cup 2022: Champions FC Goa finish campaign with 2-2 draw...

    Belgium thrash hapless Russia 3-0 in Euro 2020