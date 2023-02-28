SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Argentina boss Scaloni signs new deal

NewsWire
Lionel Scaloni has extended his contract as Argentina national team manager until 2026, the South American country’s football association said.

The announcement came less than three months after the 44-year-old led Argentina to glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when his previous agreement expired, reports Xinhua news agency.

“(AFA president) Claudio Tapia and Lionel Scaloni met to finalize the extension of the contract as national team coach until 2026,” read an AFA statement.

Scaloni, a former wing-back who was capped seven times for Argentina, took over as the national team boss in 2018 following the sacking of Jorge Sampaoli.

He oversaw a rapid improvement in the Albiceleste’s fortunes and led them to victory at the 2021 Copa America in Brazil – their first major title in 28 years.

Last June, he guided Argentina to a 3-0 rout of Italy in the Finalissima – a duel between the European and South American champions – before masterminding Argentina’s second World Cup title in December.

“When confidence is high, communication is simple and effective. We continue to strengthen the national team project, together with Lionel Scaloni, the world champion coach,” Tapia said.

