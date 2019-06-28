Argentina can expect tough fight from Brazil: Gabriel

Belo Horizonte (Brazil) July 1 (IANS) Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus has said that Argentina, his team’s opponent in the Copa America semi-finals, will have to work hard to win.

“It’s going to be hard, however, they’re going to have to sweat to get through our defense, just like we’re also going to have to do a really good job to get into theirs,” Gabriel said in a press conference here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old said the match would be the “biggest classic between teams” because it pitted two “giants” with a “very good history”, reports Efe news.

The forward, who plays for English Premier League club Manchester City, said Brazil “has more pressure to win” than Argentina because it was playing at home.

Argentina are going to be aggressive because it has tremendous offensive capabilities, thanks to players like Lionel Messi, who “is the best in the world,” and Sergio Aguero, who also plays for Manchester City, Gabriel said.

Aguero is “one of the best forwards of recent times”, Gabriel said.

“In the last match against them, in Saudi Arabia, we won 1-0 on a goal by (Joao) Miranda and they attacked us, it was hand-to-hand. I believe Argentina will attack us,” Gabriel said, referring to the friendly the teams played last October.

Copa America host Brazil will take on Argentina on Tuesday at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte for a spot in the final. The championship match will be played on July 7 at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium.

