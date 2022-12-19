Football fans watched the 2022 FIFA World Cup final live on Sunday night while flying from Turkey’s largest city Istanbul to Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

The Argentine victory came as Turkish Airlines’ flight TK 15 was over the Atlantic Ocean, with the plane breaking out in cheers and celebration, according to a press release from the company issued on Monday.

Almost everyone on the plane was focused on the screens to watch the game. When Argentina scored the last goal, there was great enthusiasm among the passengers, with fans jumping and cheering for the victory, reports news agency Xinhua.

Held in Qatar, Sunday’s final began with Argentina establishing a 2-0 lead in the first half and France equalising the score in the second. With both teams scoring a goal in overtime, the match went to penalty kicks, with Argentina winning 4-2.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s talismanic star Lionel Messi could extend his international career beyond the 2022 edition, revealing a desire to once again wear the Argentina shirt as a world champion.

Messi previously said that the tournament in Qatar would be his last appearance on football’s biggest stage and many expected the 35-year-old to end his international career after he led Argentina to a penalty shootout victory over France in Sunday’s final.

“Obviously I wanted to complete my career with this — I can’t ask for more,” said Messi, who was playing in his fifth World Cup. “Finishing my career this way is impressive. After this, what else? I have a Copa America, a World Cup, almost at the very end.

“I love football, what I do. I enjoy being part of the national team, the group. I want to enjoy a couple more matches being a world champion.”

Messi scored twice in the final and converted his spot-kick in the shootout to take his tournament goal tally to seven.

