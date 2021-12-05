HomeHOCKEYArgentina lift Junior Hockey World Cup trophy
Argentina lift Junior Hockey World Cup trophy

By CanIndia New Wire Service
Argentina defeated Germany 4-2 in the final match of FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Sunday.

Argentina’s forward Lautaro Domene made all the difference in the match with his hat-trick and then in the last minute Agostini sealed the championship trophy with his brilliant goal.

For Germany, Hayner and Phandt scored a goal each, but that was not enough to stop Argentina to win the final.

Earlier India suffered a crushing 1-3 defeat against France in the bronze medal match.

