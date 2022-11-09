SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Argentina midfielder Lo Celso to miss World Cup

Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will miss the FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to a leg muscle tear, according to widespread media reports in the South American country.

Lo Celso sustained the injury while playing for Villarreal in a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in Spain’s La Liga on October 30. Scans confirmed a torn right hamstring that requires surgery, news outlet Ole reported on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, was expected to play a key role for Argentina at football’s showpiece tournament.

He was lauded by local media for his impressive link-up play with captain Lionel Messi during last year’s Copa America, which the Albiceleste won by defeating hosts Brazil 1-0 in the final, reports Xinhua.

Argentina will begin their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 and will also meet Mexico and Poland in Group C.

Manager Lionel Scaloni is expected to name his final 26-man squad next Monday (November 14).

