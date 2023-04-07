WORLD

Argentina officially rejoins South America union

NewsWire
0
0

Argentina will officially rejoin the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) to “promote its institutional revitalisation and build an increasingly integrated region”, Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said here.

Cafiero described the return as crucial for Argentina, for it would consolidate an increasingly integrated region “with greater intra-regional trade and higher levels of cooperation for development”, reports Xinhua news agency.

President Alberto Fernandez announced on March 21 the decision to rejoin the regional bloc during a meeting in Buenos Aires with members of the Puebla Group and the Latin American Council for Justice and Democracy.

At the end of the meeting, the President said that in “in Latin America we are all in the same boat… That is why we must revitalise UNASUR as soon as possible”.

Argentina left the bloc in 2019.

After Uruguay’s withdrawal from the organisation in 2020, only Guyana, Suriname, Bolivia and Venezuela remain in union.

20230407-122403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    550 women sue Uber for sexual assaults by drivers in US

    Yoon to pay visit to ex-President Park

    Fritz fends off Fokina in Paris, keeps ATP Finals hopes alive

    Iran’s Prez says backing ‘terrorism’ not in West’s interests