World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz secured his place in the final of the first tournament he has played in the last four months, cruising past compatriot Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2 in 77 minutes in the Argentina Open semifinal, here.

The Spaniard will look to secure his first title of 2023 in his first tournament since last year’s Paris Masters, where he sustained a torn abdominal muscle in his right leg. The last final that the Spaniard played was the US Open, in September last year, when he won his first Grand Slam title.

Alcaraz had lost his rhythm as a result of an injury that sidelined him for more than 100 days from the field. That rhythm has already been recovered and he is at a very high level in La Catedral.

“It’s a really special moment for me. I was a little bit down after the injury, so I had to recover in those four months the confidence and rhythm. Coming back for my first tournament of 2023 and making the final is so special for me,” Alcaraz was quoted as saying by the ATP tour after Saturday’s semifinal.

The 19-year-old will face a tough challenger in the championship clash against Britain’s Cameron Norrie. Alcaraz lead their ATP Head-to-Head series 3-1, but Norrie claimed their most recent meeting last year in Cincinnati.

“He (Norrie) is a great fighter. All points are a battle. I want to play this match. To beat him I have to play at my best level. I have to be aggressive, play my game. And I have to enjoy. It’s not every day that a final is played,” he said

“I am a very competitive player and I think that the finals are not played, they are won. I must not let my nerves shrink me or let me enjoy myself. Controlled nerves are good for staying focused,” he added.

On the other hand, Norrie is also finding his clay-court footing in Buenos Aires. The second seed advanced to the final with a 7-6(5), 6-4 victory against Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas.

