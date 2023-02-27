SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Argentina reopens embassy in Bangladesh

Argentina has reopened its embassy in Bangladesh capital Dhaka.

Argentina’s Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero arrived in Dhaka on a three-day visit on Monday morning to inaugurate the embassy of the South American country, which is the first one by an Argentine foreign minister to Bangladesh, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Argentine Embassy in Dhaka was previously closed down in 1978.

Last December, Argentina announced a plan to reopen its embassy in Dhaka in 2023 to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

20230228-010603

