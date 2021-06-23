Argentina has reported 792 more deaths from Covid-19, the highest single-day death tally to date, raising the national death toll to 90,281.

According to the Ministry of Health, 21,387 new Covid-19 infections were reported on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 4,298,782, and 3,928,389 people have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, a total of 18,591,717 doses of vaccines have been administered, with 3,751,112 people having received both doses.

“We want to convey, once again, tranquility,” Health Minister Carla Vizzotti told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, referring to the vaccination campaign.

The campaign will continue to “fulfill all vaccination timetables for all people with all vaccines,” she said.

